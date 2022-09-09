Jeffrey Dean Morgan Regrets That Walking Dead Spin-Offs Were Announced Before Series Ended

Watch : Terry Crews Spills on Tales of the Walking Dead at Comic-Con 2022

There's nothing worse than seeing a show spoiler.

So understandably, The Walking Dead's Jeffrey Dean Morgan and director Greg Nicotero feel bad the franchise inadvertently confirmed that key characters would survive the final season when announcing several spin-off series.

For months now, fans have known that Morgan's character, Negan, will star in the new series Dead City, previously titled Isle of the Dead, alongside Lauren Cohan's Maggie. Additionally, Daryl (Norman Reedus) is getting his own show set in France, and Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln) and Michonne's (Danai Gurira) love story will continue in yet another series.

This announcement may have made the upcoming series finale much less exciting for some fans, and it's a fact that's not lost on Morgan, who told Entertainment Weekly Sept. 9, "That's not the way we should have gone about it."