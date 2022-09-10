The Order of Succession to the British Throne After Queen Elizabeth II's Death

Watch : King Charles Speaks Out After Queen Elizabeth II's Passing

As the world mourns the passing of Queen Elizabeth II, Britain's longest-reigning royal, the monarchy must look to the future.

King Charles has ascended the throne with the new king's succession coming, in accordance with British rule, just moments after Buckingham Palace announced that his mother had died on Sept. 8 at the age of 96. Prior to promotion, King Charles had been the oldest and the longest-serving heir apparent in British history, with his eldest son, Prince William, now taking over that role.

While many knew Charles and William's new titles were coming, this is the first time the royal family has seen a shift in the line of succession in 76 years and there are many of the Queen's relatives—including Prince Harry and his two children with Meghan Markle, as well as Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie—who are also included in the monarchy's line-up of heirs.