The Order of Succession to the British Throne After Queen Elizabeth II's Death

While King Charles III has officially become the ruling monarch after the passing of Queen Elizabeth II, there are many other royal relatives who are included in the order of succession.

As the world mourns the passing of Queen Elizabeth II, Britain's longest-reigning royal, the monarchy must look to the future.

King Charles has ascended the throne with the new king's succession coming, in accordance with British rule, just moments after Buckingham Palace announced that his mother had died on Sept. 8 at the age of 96. Prior to promotion, King Charles had been the oldest and the longest-serving heir apparent in British history, with his eldest son, Prince William, now taking over that role. 

While many knew Charles and William's new titles were coming, this is the first time the royal family has seen a shift in the line of succession in 76 years and there are many of the Queen's relatives—including Prince Harry and his two children with Meghan Markle, as well as Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugeniewho are also included in the monarchy's line-up of heirs.

Here's the line of succession for the British throne: 

Hollie Adams/Getty Images
Prince William

King Charles III and the late Princess Diana's first child and Queen Elizabeth II's grandson. 

Duchess of Cambridge
Prince George

Prince William and Kate Middleton's oldest child, King Charles' grandson and Queen Elizabeth II's great-grandchild. 

The Duchess
Princess Charlotte

The first and only daughter of Prince William. 

The Duchess of Cambridge
Prince Louis

Prince William's third child. 

Samir Hussein/Samir Hussein/WireImage
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex

King Charles' second son.

Toby Melville /PA Wire
Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor

The first child of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

Photo by Misan Harriman, Copyright owned by Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex ©2022
Lilibet “Lili” Diana Mountbatten-Windsor

Prince Harry's second child. 

Chris Jackson/Getty Images
Prince Andrew, Duke of York

The second oldest son of Queen Elizabeth II and younger brother to King Charles.

Robin Utrecht/Shutterstock
Beatrice of York

The oldest daughter of Prince Andrew. 

Chris Jackson/Getty Images
Sienna Elizabeth

The first official photo of Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli's first daughter has yet to be released.

David Mirzoeff - WPA Pool/Getty Images
Princess Eugenie of York

Prince Andrew's second daughter. 

Chris Jackson - WPA Pool/Getty Images
August Philip Hawke Brooksbank

Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank's son.

Getty Images
Prince Edward, Earl of Essex

Queen Elizabeth II's youngest son and and younger brother to King Charles.

Chris Jackson/Getty Images
James, Viscount Severn

Son of Prince Edward.

Alpha Press/Shutterstock
Lady Louise Mountbatten-Windsor

Daughter of Prince Edward.

Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images
Princess Anne, the Princess Royal

The only daughter of Queen Elizabeth II and and younger sister to King Charles.

Chris Jackson/Getty Images for Ascot Racecourse
Peter Phillips

The son of Princess Anne. 

Chris Jackson/Getty Images
Savannah Phillips

The first daughter of Peter Phillips and the great-granddaughter of Queen Elizabeth II.

Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)
Isla Phillips

The second daughter of Peter Phillips and the great-granddaughter of Queen Elizabeth II.

Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty Images
Zara Tindall

The daughter of Princess Anne. 

