Kylie Jenner Reveals Why She and Travis Scott Haven't Legally Changed Son's Name From Wolf

Watch : Has Kylie Jenner Been Dropping BABY NAME Hints on Instagram?

The name of Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott's baby boy remains one of the biggest mysteries of 2022.

The Kylie Cosmetics founder shared that she and the Astroworld rapper are waiting to legally change their son's name from Wolf Webster.

"We haven't officially legally changed the name," Kylie said on the Late Late Show Sept. 8, during an appearance alongside her mom, Kris Jenner. "So, his name is still Wolf. His passport's Wolf, but that isn't going to be his name. We're just waiting."

However, when host James Corden asked Kylie what she calls her 7-month-old son, the Kardashians star remained tight-lipped about the child's new moniker, adding that Travis has been a little indecisive about choosing a name for their son.

"We're just not officially, probably going to change it until…," Kylie continued, before Kris chimed in, adding, "He's 21."

While Kylie did confirm that she and Travis—who are also parents to daughter Stormi Webster, 4—narrowed it down to one name, she confirmed that their son was no longer named after an animal.