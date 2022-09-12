How You Can Party With Vanderpump Rules' Tom Sandoval at BravoCon 2022

Ain't no party like a 'Pump Rules party because a 'Pump Rules party don't stop.
As such, it only makes sense that Tom Sandoval is attending BravoCon's ultimate late-night bash, BRAVOCON AFTER DARK: Presented by Bud Light Seltzer. As part of the exclusive add-on experience, fans will be able to dance the night away with the Vanderpump Rules star and his band, Tom Sandoval & The Most Extras, as well as other special guests.
"So honored and thrilled that me and the Most Extras are performing at BRAVOCON AFTER DARK: Presented by Bud Light Seltzer," Tom exclusively told E! News. "This could be the biggest celebration of the weekend! We are going to bring the party by playing all the hits you know and love. Can't wait!"
The Manhattan Center will host the party on Saturday, Oct. 15 from 10 p.m. to 1 a.m. Thanks to BravoCon's presenting sponsor and party host Bud Light Seltzer, attendees can look forward to branded build-out bars, giveaways and lots more.
Even better, Bud Light Seltzer is giving Bravo fans an exclusive opportunity to experience the Bravosphere with the "Bud Light Seltzer BravoCon Ultimate Experience Sweepstakes." Two lucky BFFs will win an all-access VIP experience to the entire BravoCon weekend with special access to every one of the brand's sponsored activations, including BRAVOCON AFTER DARK, a Bravolebrity Meet and Greet, panel attendance and more.
Fans can enter the sweepstake here: budlight.com/bravocon.
Tickets to BRAVOCON AFTER DARK: Presented by Bud Light Seltzer go on-sale Wednesday, Sept. 14 at bravocon2022.com/tickets. All attendees must have an event ticket (QR scan) for entry. You must also be a BravoCon Single-Day or 3-Day ticket holder to purchase the add-on experience.
Note: Proof of vaccination is required to enter Manhattan Center. Subject to change.
Read on to see the complete list of Bravolebrities set to attend the ultimate fan experience.
