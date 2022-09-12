Exclusive

How You Can Party With Vanderpump Rules' Tom Sandoval at BravoCon 2022

BravoCon is throwing the party of the season with Vanderpump Rules' Tom Sandoval. Find out how to get tickets to the must-attend event.

Ain't no party like a 'Pump Rules party because a 'Pump Rules party don't stop.

As such, it only makes sense that Tom Sandoval is attending BravoCon's ultimate late-night bash, BRAVOCON AFTER DARK: Presented by Bud Light Seltzer. As part of the exclusive add-on experience, fans will be able to dance the night away with the Vanderpump Rules star and his band, Tom Sandoval & The Most Extras, as well as other special guests.

"So honored and thrilled that me and the Most Extras are performing at BRAVOCON AFTER DARK: Presented by Bud Light Seltzer," Tom exclusively told E! News. "This could be the biggest celebration of the weekend! We are going to bring the party by playing all the hits you know and love. Can't wait!"

The Manhattan Center will host the party on Saturday, Oct. 15 from 10 p.m. to 1 a.m. Thanks to BravoCon's presenting sponsor and party host Bud Light Seltzer, attendees can look forward to branded build-out bars, giveaways and lots more. 

photos
Vanderpump Rules Season 10: Everything We Know

Even better, Bud Light Seltzer is giving Bravo fans an exclusive opportunity to experience the Bravosphere with the "Bud Light Seltzer BravoCon Ultimate Experience Sweepstakes." Two lucky BFFs will win an all-access VIP experience to the entire BravoCon weekend with special access to every one of the brand's sponsored activations, including BRAVOCON AFTER DARK, a Bravolebrity Meet and Greet, panel attendance and more.

Fans can enter the sweepstake here: budlight.com/bravocon.

Isaac Alvarez

Tickets to BRAVOCON AFTER DARK: Presented by Bud Light Seltzer go on-sale Wednesday, Sept. 14 at bravocon2022.com/tickets. All attendees must have an event ticket (QR scan) for entry. You must also be a BravoCon Single-Day or 3-Day ticket holder to purchase the add-on experience.

Note: Proof of vaccination is required to enter Manhattan Center. Subject to change. 

Read on to see the complete list of Bravolebrities set to attend the ultimate fan experience.

Laurent Basset/Peacock
Below Deck Down Under

Captain Jason Chambers and Chief Stew Aesha Scott

Sophy Holland/Bravo
The Real Housewives of Potomac

Ashley Darby, Gizelle Bryant, Karen Huger, Mia Thornton, Robyn Dixon, Wendy Osefo and Candiace Dillard Bassett

Bravo
Shahs of Sunset

Golnesa Gharachedaghi, Reza Farahan and Mercedes Javid

Peacock
The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip Seasons 2 and 3

Brandi Glanville, Dorinda Medley, Jill Zarin, Phaedra Parks, Tamra Judge, Taylor Armstrong, Vicki Gunvalson, Eva Marcille and Leah McSweeney

Bravo, Getty Images
Below Deck Mediterranean

Captain Sandy Yawn, Courtney Veale and Mzi "Zee" Dempers

Tommy Garcia/Bravo
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills

Crystal Kung Minkoff, Dorit Kemsley, Erika Jayne, Garcelle Beauvais, Kyle Richards, Sutton Stracke and Kathy Hilton

Bravo
Vanderpump Rules

James Kennedy, Katie Maloney, Raquel Leviss, Tom Sandoval, Ariana Madix, Tom Schwartz and Lala Kent

Stephanie Eley/Bravo
The Real Housewives of Atlanta

Sanya Richards-Ross, Marlo Hampton, Drew Sidora, Kenya Moore and Shereé Whitfield

Getty Images
Bravo Kids

Albie Manzo, Brooks Marks, Chris Manzo, Frankie Catania and Gia Giudice

Bravo
The Real Housewives of Dubai

Caroline Brooks, Caroline Stanbury, Chanel Ayan, Dr. Sara Al Madani, Lesa Milan Hall and Nina Ali

Juan Manuel Garcia/Tommy Garcia/Bravo
Family Karma

Anisha Ramakrishna, Amrit Kapai, Bali Chainani, Brian Benni, Monica Vaswani, Nicholas Kouchoukos, Richa Sadana, Rish Karam and Vishal Parvani

Peacock
The Real Housewives of Miami

Adriana de Moura, Alexia Nepola, Dr. Nicole Martin, Julia Lemigova, Larsa Pippen, Lisa Hochstein, Marysol Patton and Guerdy Abraira

Bravo
Southern Charm

Austen Kroll, Craig Conover, Kathryn Dennis, Leva Bonaparte, Madison LeCroy, Marcie Hobbs, Naomie Olindo, Olivia Flowers, Patricia Altschul, Shep Rose, Taylor Ann Green and Venita Aspen

Tommy Garcia/Bravo
The Real Housewives of Orange County

Shannon Beador, Heather Dubrow, Gina Kirschenheiter and Emily Simpson

Bravo, Getty Images
Below Deck Sailing Yacht

Gary King, Captain Glenn Shephard, and Daisy Kelliher

Rodolfo Martinez/Bravo
The Real Housewives of New Jersey

Dolores Catania, Jackie Goldschneider, Jennifer Aydin, Margaret Josephs, Melissa Gorga and Teresa Giudice

Stephanie Diani/Bravo
Summer House

Amanda Batula, Andrea Denver, Carl Radke, Ciara Miller, Danielle Olivera, Kyle Cooke, Lindsay Hubbard, Luke Gulbranson, Mya Allen and Paige DeSorbo

Bravo Significant Others

Dr. Bill Aydin, Evan Goldschneider, Frank Catania, Joe Benigno, and Joe Gorga

Bravo
Married to Medicine

Anila Sajja, Dr. Contessa Metcalfe, Dr. Heavenly Kimes, Dr. Jacqueline Walters, Dr. Simone Whitmore, Toya Bush-Harris and Quad Webb

Chad Kirkland/Bravo
The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City

Heather Gay, Lisa Barlow, Meredith Marks and Whitney Rose

Ramona Rosales/Bravo
Project Runway

Christian Siriano and Elaine Welteroth

Karolina Wojtasik/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images, Laurent Bassett/Bravo,
Below Deck

Captain Lee Rosbach, Chef Rachel Hargrove, Stew Fraser Olender and former Chief Stew Kate Chastain

Getty Images
Legacy Housewives

Caroline Manzo and Cynthia Bailey

Quantrell Colbert/Bravo
Kandi & the Gang

Kandi Burruss, Todd Tucker, Riley Burruss, Bertha Jones, Joyce Jones and Nora Wilcox

Nicole Weingart/Bravo, Gregg DeGuire/Getty Images
Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles

Tracy Tutor, Josh Flagg, Heather Altman and Josh Altman

Bravo
Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen

Andy Cohen and Daryn Carp

Charles Sykes/Bravo
Galley Talk's Kate Chastain

