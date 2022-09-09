King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla Step Out in Public for First Time Since the Queen's Death

Watch : King Charles Speaks Out After Queen Elizabeth II's Passing

King Charles is already embracing his new role as a leader of the United Kingdom.

One day after the death of his mother Queen Elizabeth II, Charles joined his wife Camilla for their first public outing as King and Queen Consort.

The couple was photographed outside of Buckingham Palace on Sept. 9, viewing flowers and tributes left for Her Majesty and meeting with members of the public.

They were by the Queen's side in Balmoral, Scotland, amid news of her death and returned back to London on Sept. 9. Charles will give a pre-recorded TV address to the public later in the day.

As the Queen's eldest son, Charles became King immediately following her passing at age 96.

Charles, 73, soon paid tribute to the late monarch. "The death of my beloved Mother, Her Majesty The Queen, is a moment of the greatest sadness for me and all members of my family," he said in a statement shared by Buckingham Palace on Sept. 8. "We mourn profoundly the passing of a cherished Sovereign and a much-loved Mother."