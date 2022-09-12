Why Luke Bryan's Sons Could Push the Country Singer to "Slow It Down"

Luke Bryan can strip it down, but can he slow it down?
Before returning to judge American Idol in 2023, the country singer is hitting the road for the Farm Tour and continuing his residency at Resorts World Las Vegas. But as his kids Thomas "Bo", 14, and Tatum, 12—whom he shares with wife Caroline Boyer Bryan—continue to grow up in Nashville, the 46-year-old is trying to focus on his musical dreams, while also being the best father possible.
"It's a tremendous challenge navigating this career and everything that goes with it," Luke exclusively shared with E! News. "You just have to make personal goals to get home and move and there are a lot of nights that I travel through the night just to try to be there one day to hang with the boys."
In addition to their sons, the couple also adopted their nephew and two nieces after the singer's sister Kelly and her husband Ben passed away in 2007 and 2017, respectively.
While Luke said the entire family is supportive of his career and are appreciative of the "amazing life we get to live because of our blessings," fitting everything in has become difficult.
"Yesterday, I left the house," Luke recalled. "We were having an event at my house and I ran to see three quarters of Bo's game, two quarters of Tate's game and ran back into the house to finish the event. If it's a busy day, we're moving and trying to get through each week, but I'll probably slow it down a little bit as the boys get into high school and want to play even more sports."
But for now, the "Play It Again" singer is gearing up for his 13th Farm Tour, which takes place at real farms across the country starting Sept. 15. Sponsored by the National Pork Board, the fall concerts are described by Luke as "very spiritual and magical" that also raise awareness on pig farming.
"Through my involvement with Farm Tour, one of our big goals is to really uplift the whole farming community," Luke noted. "I think the misnomer is a lot of pig farms out there are really, really kind of nasty and dirty when actually it's the opposite. We're just telling their story."
As for Luke's favorite part of every show, he quickly recalled the moment he steps foot on stage for the very first time in his denim jeans and classic T-shirt.
"It's the opening moment of the show and coming up and seeing the excitement on the fans' faces and to see a crowd of all walks of life," he said. "It's just a blessing to get to do this and watch the fans interact and have a good time."