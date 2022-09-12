Why Luke Bryan's Sons Could Push the Country Singer to "Slow It Down"

Watch : How Luke Bryan Balances Family and Career

Luke Bryan can strip it down, but can he slow it down?

Before returning to judge American Idol in 2023, the country singer is hitting the road for the Farm Tour and continuing his residency at Resorts World Las Vegas. But as his kids Thomas "Bo", 14, and Tatum, 12—whom he shares with wife Caroline Boyer Bryan—continue to grow up in Nashville, the 46-year-old is trying to focus on his musical dreams, while also being the best father possible.

"It's a tremendous challenge navigating this career and everything that goes with it," Luke exclusively shared with E! News. "You just have to make personal goals to get home and move and there are a lot of nights that I travel through the night just to try to be there one day to hang with the boys."

In addition to their sons, the couple also adopted their nephew and two nieces after the singer's sister Kelly and her husband Ben passed away in 2007 and 2017, respectively.

While Luke said the entire family is supportive of his career and are appreciative of the "amazing life we get to live because of our blessings," fitting everything in has become difficult.