Meet the Season 8 Contestants for The Masked Singer

Ahead of the Sept. 21 premiere of The Masked Singer season eight, take a closer look at the costumed contestants who will be singing their hearts out.

By Alyssa Ray Sep 09, 2022 12:20 AMTags
TVFoxCelebritiesThe Masked Singer
Watch: Natasha Bedingfield on Why She Joined The Masked Singer Tour

It's time to freshen up on your sleuthing skills, because season eight of The Masked Singer is just around the corner.

And, ahead of the Sept. 21 premiere, we have your first look at all of the costumed celebrity contestants for the next installment. This time around there are a record 22 costumes to consider—including an Avocado, Bride and Scarecrow—as The Masked Singer is switching up its format for season eight.

That's right, the mystery singing competition, which features celebrities disguising their identities before performing, will only have one performer move on to the next round per episode. Specifically, the studio audience will vote for their favorite of three performances, which will result in the singer with the least amount of votes to be unmasked mid-show.

Following this, the two remaining contestants will compete in a Battle Royale of the same song. The loser of the Royale will also be forced to unmask.

So, you can now understand the need for more costumes. (Don't stress about the change too much, as Robin Thicke, Jenny McCarthy, Nicole Scherzinger and Ken Jeong are still returning to the judging panel.)

photos
2022 TV Premiere Dates

Keep reading for a closer look at some of the season eight contestants:

 

FOX
Scarecrow

This costume gives big Halloween energy.

FOX
Avocado

Pass the tortilla chips, because this costume is sure to make you hungry.

FOX
Bride

We feel that there was a missed opportunity to call this costume "Bridezilla."

FOX
Venus Fly Trap

We're curious to see how someone performs in this massive getup.

FOX
Hedgehog

We're not sure what's cuter, the costume's fuzzy body or its bedazzled jacket.

FOX
Sir Bugaboo

Sir Bugaboo has been aptly named, thanks to its costume's wicked grin and ghoulish fur.

FOX
Walrus

You won't rain on this costume's parade.

FOX
Mummies

This group costume is perfect for spooky season.

Trending Stories

1

Prince William & Kate Middleton's Titles Have Officially Changed

2

Why Kate Middleton Didn't Travel With Prince William to Be With Queen

3

See Ice-T and Coco Send Daughter Chanel to 1st Grade in Must-See Pic

Get the drama behind the scenes. Sign up for TV Scoop!

Trending Stories

1

Prince William & Kate Middleton's Titles Have Officially Changed

2

Why Kate Middleton Didn't Travel With Prince William to Be With Queen

3

See Ice-T and Coco Send Daughter Chanel to 1st Grade in Must-See Pic

4

Everything That Happens After Queen Elizabeth’s Death

5

Sarah Ferguson Thanks Queen Elizabeth II for Generosity After Divorce