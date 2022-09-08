“Uniquely Raw and Intimate" Selena Gomez Documentary Is Coming: All the Details

Selena Gomez's new documentary is going to be good (for you).
On Sept. 8, Apple Original Films announced they have landed the global rights to a new documentary feature, Selena Gomez: My Mind and Me, directed and produced by Alek Keshishian, who previously directed Madonna: Truth or Dare.
"After years in the limelight," Apple teases, "Selena Gomez achieves unimaginable stardom. But just as she reaches a new peak, an unexpected turn pulls her into darkness. This uniquely raw and intimate documentary spans her six-year journey into a new light."
The former Wizards of Waverly Place star will give us a rare look into her life as a singer, songwriter, actress, producer, entrepreneur and activist, according to Apple.
Over the past six years, Gomez has had her share of media attention. Gomez went through a very public breakup with singer Justin Bieber in 2013 and checked herself into The Meadows rehabilitation center in 2014. She's continued to be an advocate for mental health awareness, including through her Rare Impact Fund.
It was in 2017 that the star shared she had undergone a kidney transplant as a result of Lupus. She went on to receive her first Grammy nominee in 2021 and, most recently, has been working on the Hulu series Only Murders in the Building with Martin Short and Steve Martin.
On Sept. 8, Gomez teased the project on her Instagram with a video of her documentary playing on a small screen. The "Loose You to Love Me" singer captioned the photo, "Wanna hear a part to my story…My Mind & Me coming soon to @AppleTvPlus."
Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me will mark the second collaboration between Apple and Lighthouse Management + Media with Interscope Films. The producers previously worked on Billie Eilish: The World's a Little Blurry, which received an Emmy nomination in 2021.
A release date for Gomez's documentary has yet to be announced.