Zendaya Calls Euphoria A "Safe Space" During 2022 Emmys Acceptance Speech

Zendaya is on a major high.
The 26-year-old took the stage at Los Angeles' Microsoft Theater to accept the 2022 Emmy for award for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series for her role as Rue Bennett in Euphoria—her second win in the category.
In an emotional acceptance speech, Zendaya thanked the show's cast and crew for making Euphoria "such a safe space to make this very difficult show." She also shared her hope that the series strikes a chord with others struggling with issues like Rue's.
"My greatest wish for Euphoria was that it could help heal people and I just want to say thank you to everyone who has shared their story with me," she said. "I want you to know that anyone who has loved a Rue or feels like they are a Rue, I'm so grateful for your stories and I carry them with me and carry them with her. Thank you so much."
Zendaya's victory makes her first Black woman to win the Emmy for lead actress in a drama series twice, and the youngest two-time winner of any Emmy in history.
The actress was up against some stiff competition in the category, including, Jodie Comer (Killing Eve), Sandra Oh (Killing Eve), Laura Linney (Ozark), Melanie Lynskey (Yellowjackets) and Reese Witherspoon (The Morning Show).
For her musical work on the HBO drama series, Zendaya garnered two other Emmy nominations this year—both in the Outstanding Original Music And Lyrics category for "Elliot's Song" and "I'm Tired"—making her the is the first Black woman to be nominated for acting and songwriting in the same year. However, she lost out to Cinco Paul and his song "Corn Puddin'" from the Apple TV+ musical comedy Schmigadoon!.
In 2020, Zendaya picked up her first Emmy in the Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series category for her work on season one of Euphoria. The Spider-Man: No Way Home actress, who was 24 years old at the time, became the youngest ever winner in the category.
"There is hope in the young people out there," Zendaya while accepting her award at the virtual ceremony in 2020. "I know our TV show doesn't always feel like a great example of that, but there is hope in the young people. And to my peers out there doing the work in the streets, I see you, I admire you and I thank you. And thank you so, so much."
