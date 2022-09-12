Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager's New Today Opening Proves They're Daytime's Go-To Girlfriends

Watch : Hoda & Jenna Bust Some Dance Moves in New Today Show Intro

Mornings with Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager just got even brighter.

On Monday, Sept. 12, Today premiered the new opening for the show's fourth hour. As the intro grabbed the attention of viewers, those working on America's feel-good morning show said it's a fresh take on an hour beloved by many.

"It's light, it's modern and you really see their friendship shining through," Today with Hoda & Jenna executive producer Talia Parkinson-Jones exclusively told E! News. "That's essentially what the show is about. When you see the open, you feel inspired. You see the ladies having fun and I just feel like it's a true reflection of the hour."

Every morning, the Today team brings big stars and sweet surprises to viewers across the country. But perhaps what truly keeps fans coming back is the magic between Hoda and Jenna.

"They are authentic and what you see on TV is who they really are," Talia shared. "Hoda really is an inspiration to be around. Jenna is really the girl that you just want to tell you the truth. She's someone who you know that when you're around her, you're going to have a lot of fun with her. I think the two of them are the combination of the best friends that we all wish we had."