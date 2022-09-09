Here's How Christine Quinn Thinks Selling Sunset Will Fare Without Her

Watch : Christine Quinn Shares How Haters FUEL Her Success

Christine Quinn is closing the deal on her time on Selling Sunset.

The real estate and fashion mogul discussed her exit exclusively to E! News in her first interview since the news broke on Aug. 17. Quinn called her departure a "natural progression" into her work with RealOpen, a crypto-based brokerage she opened with husband Christian Richard.

"I think that it was something that had been in the works for so long," she explained. "You know, my husband and I have been working on RealOpen for so long, you know? It was a year and a half in the making. So in my mind, I was already checked out."

But that doesn't mean Quinn will be watching the next chapter of Selling Sunset. Though she remains friends with her former coworkers Chelsea Lazkani and Maya Vander, as well as upcoming cast members Bre Tiesi and Nicole Young, Quinn said she thinks season six of the show will "bomb."