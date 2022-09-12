Prince Harry Says Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip Are "Together in Peace" After Her Death

Prince Harry is reflecting on the life and legacy of Queen Elizabeth II.
On Sept 12, days after the monarch's death, the Duke of Sussex penned a tribute to his beloved "granny."
"In celebrating the life of my grandmother, Her Majesty The Queen—and in mourning her loss—we are all reminded of the guiding compass she was to so many in her commitment to service and duty," Harry's message began. "She was globally admired and respected. Her unwavering grace and dignity remained true throughout her life and now her everlasting legacy. Let us echo the words she spoke after the passing of her husband, Prince Philip, words which can bring comfort to all of us now: 'Life, of course, consists of final partings as well as first meetings.'"
"Granny, while this final parting brings us great sadness, I am forever grateful for all of our first meetings—from my earliest childhood memories with you, to meeting you for the first time as my Commander-in-Chief, to the first moment you met my darling wife and hugged your beloved great-grandchildren," Harry, referencing Meghan Markle and their children Archie and Lilibet—who is named after the monarch—continued. "I cherish these times shared with you, and the many other special moments in between. You are already sorely missed, not just by us, but by the world over. And as it comes to first meetings, we now honour my father in his new role as King Charles III."
Harry went on to thank his grandmother for her service, her advice and her "infectious" smile.
Then, similar to a recent comment from Prince Louis, Harry wrote, "We, too, smile knowing that you and grandpa are reunited now, and both together in peace."
Her Majesty the Queen passed away at the age of 96 on Sept. 8 hours after Buckingham Palace issued a statement that doctors were "concerned" with the Queen's health.
At the time, Harry, along with fellow family members, traveled to Scotland where the queen was residing. After her passing, Harry returned to London, where he was reunited with Meghan.
On Sept. 10, the couple joined Prince William and Kate Middleton outside Windsor Castle to view flowers placed by mourners.
Despite moving to California, Harry had a close bond with his grandmother. And over this past year, Harry and Meghan got the chance to see the Queen on multiple occasions. In April, the couple stopping for tea with her in Windsor during their travels to the Hague for the Invictus Games.
They also made a stop in June when they visited the U.K. for Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee weekend. It was during this trip that she got to meet Lilibet for the first time and reunite with the couple's 3-year-old son Archie.