Julie Andrews Shares Sweet Message on Death of Queen Elizabeth II

From one queen to another.

Following the death of Queen Elizabeth II, actress Julie Andrews issued a statement sharing her love for the late Queen, who died in Scotland on Sept. 8. "A page in history has turned today," Andrews said in her message. "Along with millions of others, I mourn the passing of our beloved Queen Elizabeth II."

The statement continued, "It feels as though we lost a friend: a dedicated Monarch who inspired all of us with her love, wisdom and grace. May we honour her by holding to the standards she set for herself and her nation."

The Princess Diaries star has admired the Queen for decades. Back in 1948, Andrews sang the British National Anthem for King George VI and Queen Elizabeth. At the age of 13, Andrews became the youngest solo act to ever perform in a Royal Command Variety Performance at the London Palladium, according to British Heritage Travel.

Most recently, in June 2022, Andrews honored the British monarch during the platinum jubilee celebrations, which marked her 70 years on the throne.