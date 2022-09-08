Ricky Martin Files $30 Million Lawsuit Against Nephew Who Accused Him of Sexual Abuse

According to the lawsuit, Ricky also declined a later request from Dennis to take his children to the movies. The pop star, a father of four, added that in January, his nephew allegedly told him that he had created a social media page for one of his kids, which "dismayed" Ricky, who then ignored future messages. Dennis then allegedly posted the star's cell phone number on Instagram, prompting him to receive unwanted calls and then change his number. His next communication, the lawsuit states, was his restraining order filing in July.

"Sánchez alleged falsely that he had had a romantic relationship with [Ricky] for seven months and that it had ended two months earlier," the singer's filing states. "He further claimed that [Ricky] did not accept that the alleged relationship ended and that he called him frequently. Nothing [could be] further from the truth."

Ricky alleges in his lawsuit that the restraining order request was "based on lies and actual malice," and "intended to harass and harm" the singer and "sully his reputation." Ricky also wrote that his nephew's actions have caused him and his family to feel unsafe in Puerto Rico.

