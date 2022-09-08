Helen Mirren Remembers Queen Elizabeth II 15 Years After Winning Oscar for Portraying Late Monarch

Watch : 8 Stars Who've Played Queen Elizabeth II on Screen

Helen Mirren is paying tribute to the monarch who she once played on-screen.

The actress, who won an Oscar for her turn as Queen Elizabeth II in the 2006 film The Queen, shared a few words of mourning following Her Majesty's death on Sept. 8 at the age of 96.

"I am proud to be an Elizabethan," Helen wrote in a Sept. 8 Instagram post. "We mourn a woman, who, with or without the crown, was the epitome of nobility."

The Gosford Park actress further reflected on Queen Elizabeth II's death in a statement obtained by E! News, where she shared that she is "mourning along with the rest of my country, the passing of a great Queen."

"I'm proud to call myself of the Elizabethan age," Helen added. "If there was a definition of nobility, Elizabeth Windsor embodied it."

In 2007, while accepting her Best Actress Oscar for her role as Queen Elizabeth II in The Queen, which depicts the events following the death of Princess Diana, Helen painted a picture of the monarch she embodied on-screen.