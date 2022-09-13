Sydney Sweeney Celebrates Her 25th Birthday On The Emmys Red Carpet

Watch : Sydney Sweeney's EMOTIONAL Reaction to 2022 Emmy Nominations

Sydney Sweeney may be a first time Emmy nominee, but she's no stranger to turning heads on the red carpet.

On Sept. 12, which also happened to be the actress' 25th birthday, Sydney arrived to 2022 Emmy Awards, held at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, wearing an ensemble that left fans feeling euphoric.

As she posed for photographs, Sydney donned a soft silver Oscar De La Renta gown, featuring sparkling floral details and a dramatic bustled train. She accessorized with Giuseppe Zanotti shoes, an Alexander McQueen clutch, and Fred Leighton jewels.

For glam, the actress kept her make-up natural and left her shoulder-length locks down and wavy.

Despite getting engaged to her longtime boyfriend, Chicago-based restaurateur Jonathan Davino earlier this year, Sydney decided to make her big moment on the red carpet a solo endeavor.

For the 2022 Emmys, Sydney is in the running for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series for her role as Cassie Howard in Euphoria as well as Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie for The White Lotus, where she played cynical college student Olivia Mossbacher.