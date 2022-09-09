How The Good Fight Influenced the Way Its Cast Consumed the News

Watch : The Good Fight Stars Discuss Doomscrolling & TV Consumption

The Good Fight is a show made for this moment.

As the Paramount+ series enters its sixth and final season, its themes of politics, social movements and news consumption have never been more relevant.

While the drama onscreen is as riveting as ever, it's brought up some interesting conundrums for its ensemble cast members, namely: How you do consume the news when your work day is all about the news?

For Christine Baranski—who has played staunch feminist attorney Diane Lockhart for nearly 13 years, first on all seven seasons of CBS' The Good Wife and now on all six seasons of The Good Fight—the experience dramatically changed her viewing habits.

"Playing Diane, it was [MSNBC's Morning Joe's] Mika [Brzezinski] and Joe [Scarborough] first thing in the morning and then I'd get to work and I'd be watching MSNBC," Baranski exclusively told E! News. "At the end of the day, it was always Rachel Maddow. That gets exhausting. There are studies that say it's not good for our health."

So, Christine decided to take things into her own hands.

"I got rid of Apple News because that was just crazy. The ping with the bad news? I got rid of the ping," she said. "But things still appear on my phone saying ‘breaking news.' I mean, are we not sick of breaking news? Is everything breaking news?"