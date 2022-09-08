Stunning Rainbow Appears Over Buckingham Palace Amid Queen Elizabeth II's Death

Watch : Queen Elizabeth II Dead at 96

Some may say Her Majesty has left signs in the sky amid her passing.

Amid news that Queen Elizabeth II, the longest-reigning monarch in British history, passed away at the age of 96, a rainbow was spotted arching above Buckingham Palace.

As seen in photos, the colorful site stretched above the London royal residence on Sept. 8.

After news of her death was released, another rainbow appeared at Windsor Castle, the monarch's home in the English countryside.

"As the flag is lowered to half mast over Windsor Castle an incredible rainbow appears over the castle, for a few minutes," photographer Chris Jackson tweeted. "And then just like that it was gone…."

Perhaps it was the monarch's farewell. After 70 years on the throne, Queen Elizabeth II's reign came to an end Sept. 8 following her passing at age 96.

Just hours prior, Buckingham Palace noted doctors were "concerned" for the Queen after a health evaluation and "recommended she remain under medical supervision."