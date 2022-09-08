70 Royally Fascinating Facts About Queen Elizabeth II, Britain's Longest Reigning Monarch

Queen Elizabeth II's death marks the end of an era.
Britain's longest-reigning monarch died peacefully at her home in Balmoral Castle, Scotland at age 96 on Sept. 8. The news comes six months after the 70th anniversary of her ascension to the throne at age 25.
"The death of my beloved Mother, Her Majesty The Queen, is a moment of the greatest sadness for me and all members of my family," her eldest son, King Charles III, said in a statement released by the royal family. "We mourn profoundly the passing of a cherished Sovereign and a much-loved mother. I know her loss will be deeply felt throughout the country, the Realms and the Commonwealth, and by countless people around the world."
The king, dad to Prince William and Prince Harry, added, "During this period of mourning and change, my family and I will be comforted and sustained by our knowledge of the respect and deep affection in which The Queen was so widely held."
That respect and affection were well earned. As the world continues to mourn her death, look back on her royally fascinating life that inspired millions.