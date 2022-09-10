This Ultra-Cozy Barefoot Dreams Tunic Is Under $100 For One Day Only

Today's the only day you can save $50 on this super-soft layer from Barefoot Dreams.

By Sophy Ziss Sep 10, 2022 4:08 PMTags
FashionLife/StyleShoppingE! Insider ShopE! Insider
QVC TunicQVC

This article is sponsored by QVC. These items were selected from QVC because we love them and we thought you might like them at these prices. If you buy something from our links, E! makes a commission on your purchase. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by retailer, not E!.

It may still feel like summer, but fall is just around the corner. And what better way to enjoy it than by draping yourself in Barefoot Dreams? Specifically, the Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Lite Half Zip Tunic. This cozy, cute, and wear-everywhere tunic is the exact layer we love when the temperature drops. Best of all: It's on sale right now. Like, right now. As in one day only. (Seeing this a day late? Don't worry! It's still under $100, just not as much.)

With its side slits, half zipper, and kangaroo-style pocket, this is an easygoing layer that can go wherever you do. Running out to grab coffee? Throw it on with a pair of leggings for an effortlessly pulled-together look. Swap your go-to slippers for sneakers, and you're ready to walk the dog right after. When you've wrapped up your errands, switch up the leggings with your favorite sweatpants, and boom — the perfect look for cozying up on the couch.

Sounds dreamy, right? We think so too. So take advantage of this one-day-only sale, and save $50 on the newest piece of your seasonal uniform.

Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Lite Half Zip Tunic

Generously cut with a relaxed fit, this luxe Barefoot Dreams Tunic is one you'll want to curl up in all season long.

$135
$85
QVC

If you can't get enough of all things oh-so-soft, here's where to buy cozy, cute, and affordable sweaters for fall.

Sign up for E! Insider Shop to get updates on the biggest sales and must-have products!

Trending Stories

1

Why Prince Harry & Meghan Markle's Kids Can Now Use Royal Titles

2
Update!

Prince William and Kate Middleton's Titles Have Officially Changed

3

All About King Charles III's Reign Following Queen's Death

4

Prince William Supports Dad Charles as He's Formally Proclaimed King

5

Princess Beatrice's Husband Details 24 Hours After Queen's Death