Prince William Pens Heartbreaking Message to "Grannie" Queen Elizabeth II After Her Death

Watch : Prince William's Heartbreaking Message to Queen Elizabeth II

Prince William is mourning the loss of his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II.

The Prince of Wales, formerly known as the Duke of Cambridge, broke his silence after Her Majesty died at her Balmoral Estate on Sept. 8.

"On Thursday, the world lost an extraordinary leader, whose commitment to the country, the Realms and the Commonwealth was absolute," the Sept. 10 statement read. "So much will be said in the days ahead about the meaning of her historic reign."

He continued, "I, however, have lost a grandmother. And while I will grieve her loss, I also feel incredibly grateful. I have had the benefit of The Queen's wisdom and reassurance into my fifth decade."

Referring to Kate Middleton and their children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, William added, "My wife has had twenty years of her guidance and support. My three children have got to spend holidays with her and create memories that will last their whole lives."

In his devastating message, Prince William also shared that losing the Queen still feels surreal.