Candace Cameron Bure Mourns Death of Fuller House Writer and Comedian David A. Arnold

Candance Cameron Bure is honoring the late David A. Arnold.
The Fuller House actress, 46, paid tribute to the comedian, who was a writer for the Netflix reboot, following his death on Sept. 7.
"David, you were a good one. Man, my heart is broken," Candace captioned the Sept. 8 Instagram post, adding that she loves and is praying for David's wife, Julie L. Harkness, and their two daughters, Anna-Grace and Ashlyn. "May God wrap His arms around you like you've never felt before."
In her post, Candace shared a photo of David and a picture of herself and the late comedian laughing together while on set.
Candace's tribute comes just one day after David's family released a statement announcing that he had passed away at the age of 54.
"It is with great sadness that we confirm the untimely passing of our husband, father, brother and friend, David A. Arnold," the family said, per Deadline. "David passed away peacefully today in his home and doctors have ruled the cause of death due to natural causes. Please keep our family in prayer and respect our privacy at this time, as we are all shocked and devastated by this loss."
In addition to writing and producing for Fuller House, David also wrote for The Rickey Smiley Show, Raising Whitley, Meet The Browns and Tyler Perry's House of Payne. He also created the Nickelodeon series That Girl Lay Lay, to which he also served as showrunner and executive producer.
Additionally, David was in the midst of his Pace Ya Self comedy stand-up tour and was scheduled to hit the stage for two nights in New Brunswick, New Jersey, later this month.
Following his death, Nickelodeon shared a statement, saying they are "shocked and incredibly saddened" by the news.
"David was an immense talent and a gifted storyteller with a wide range of fans, from adults through his stand-up, to kids and families through the Nickelodeon show he created and executive produced for us, That Girl Lay Lay," the network said. "On behalf of everyone at Nickelodeon, we send our thoughts and condolences to his family, his friends and his fans."