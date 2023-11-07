Vegan Beauty Line M.S Skincare: 7 Essentials Your Routine Needs

The brands featured in this article are partners of NBCUniversal Checkout. E! make a commission on your purchase. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by retailer, not E!.
Since its launch in 2012, M.S Skincare has made a name for itself in the beauty and lifestyle space. Even at a first glance, it's easy to understand why: As a 100% vegan, organic, and sustainable skincare brand, it makes self-care a truly healthy ritual. Not only that, but it's owned by certified badass Anit Hora, a former esthetician who initially developed her products for close friends and family.
Drawing on formulas developed with Ayurvedic and Western Herbalism principles in mind, the botanical-enriched cleansers, creams, and oils offer a "multi-sensory experience" unlike any other skincare line. Plus, with options for nearly any skin type, there's a product in this unique line for everyone to love.
If you like your self-care free of irritants and harsh chemicals, full of revitalizing and nourishing ingredients you can pronounce, and in aesthetically pleasing packaging? M.S Skincare is the line for you. If you're just delving in, these are the five products we recommend checking out.
The Ritual Duo
With one lavender-rich Aum body oil and one restorative Ayurvedic clay mask, this detoxifying and soothing duo makes self-care into a ritual.
AMLA Booster Oil
Per the brand, this "supercharged" booster oil can be layered with your favorite moisturizer or used on its own to nourish and brighten your complexion.
Dignitary Clarifying Face Oil
Developed as a "power remedy for congested skin," this clarifying blend of squalane, rosemary, and clary seed oils (among other botanicals!) is intended to treat inflammation, hyperpigmentation, and similar concerns.
Rosewater Cream Moisturizer
This bestselling cream is made with a rich infusion of coconut oil, jojoba seed oil, seaweed extracts, rosewater oil, and more. Intended to enhance your complexion's radiance, this moisturizer can be used any time of day and is gentle enough for any skin type, according to the brand.
M.S Skincare Renew Trio
The brand's "staple skincare regimen" for cleansing, toning, and renewal includes one Mantra Skin Perfecting Cleanser, one Sofia Luminous Rose Mist Toner, and a Luminary Radiance-Enhancing Serum. Per the label, it's suitable for "normal to all" skin types.
M.S Skincare Kapha Energizing Body Oil
"Ruled by the elements of water and earth," writes M.S Skincare, "The Kapha dosha is prone to dense, heavy and stagnant energy." So they formulated an "ayurvedic blend" to "invigorate and uplift Kapha into balance" with "warming, energizing oils of orange, cinnamon and clove to awaken and inspire activation."
M.S Skincare Santal Dual-Action Enzyme Cleansing Powder
Here, you have the Santal, an "ayurvedic blend of finely milled nutritive powders" and "naturally derived exfoliants" designed to "gently lift impurities and dead skin cells to reveal softer, renewed skin," per the brand.
