Gabby Petito's Dad Warns About "Sick" Scammers Impersonating Her Family

Gabby Petito's dad has a warning about scammers targeting her supporters.

In a Sept. 7 Instagram post, Joseph Petito's dad shared screenshots of text conversations between unnamed recipients, including at least one person who appears to be trying to solicit donations, including to a Cash App account.

"This is the account trying to scam people on #instagram and it this kind of stuff that's make me sick," Joseph wrote. "We would never do this. #scammers suck!!!"

Joseph's warning about scammers impersonating the Petito family comes just a week after his ex-wife and Gabby's mother, Nichole Schmidt, took to Twitter to share similar sentiments.

"Twitter fam, just a heads up..someone is trying to scam money in my name," she wrote in a Sept. 1 tweet. "I will NEVER message anyone asking for donations, ever! Please share, people are awful!"

She added, "So if anyone gets a weird message can you please notify me! Even if it's Instagram, Tiktok, FB…wherever! Thank you!"

Nichole also shared the same text screenshots Joseph posted, tweeting, "And this…This is a text thread someone shared …this would never ever happen!"