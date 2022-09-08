Queen Elizabeth II Receives Well-Wishes From Supporters Amid Health Concerns

Prime Minister Liz Truss: "The whole country will be deeply concerned by the news from Buckingham Palace this lunchtime. My thoughts - and the thoughts of people across our United Kingdom - are with Her Majesty The Queen and her family at this time."

Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle: "I know I speak on behalf of the entire House when I say that we send our best wishes to Her Majesty the Queen and that she and the Royal Family are in our thoughts and prayers at this moment."

First Minister of Scotland Nicola Sturgeon: "All of us are feeling profoundly concerned at reports of Her Majesty's health. My thoughts and wishes are with the Queen and all of the Royal Family at this time."

First Minister of Wales Mark Drakeford: "Concerned to hear the news from Buckingham Palace. I send my best wishes to Her Majesty and her family on behalf of the people of Wales."

Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby: "My prayers, and the prayers of people across the @churchofengland and the nation, are with Her Majesty The Queen today. May God's presence strengthen and comfort Her Majesty, her family, and those who are caring for her at Balmoral."

High Commissioner for Canada in the United Kingdom Ralph Goodale: "Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, the Queen of Canada, is a profoundly important person in the most successful constitutional monarchy in world history. Deeply respected, we wish her well!!!"

Leader of the Labour Party of the United Kingdom Keir Starmer: "Along with the rest of the country, I am deeply worried by the news from Buckingham Palace this afternoon. My thoughts are with Her Majesty The Queen and her family at this time, and I join everyone across the United Kingdom in hoping for her recovery."

Piers Morgan: "I can't even imagine Britain without this Queen. Very unsettling day."