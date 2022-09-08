Queen Elizabeth II's Doctors Are "Concerned" for Her Health

Watch : Queen Elizabeth II Tests Positive for Covid-19

Queen Elizabeth II will remain under the watchful eye of her physicians for the foreseeable future.

Following an evaluation on Sept. 8, Buckingham Palace shared in a statement that doctors are "concerned" for the 96-year-old monarch's health and "have recommended she remain under medical supervision."

According to the statement, the Queen, who has been experiencing mobility problems in recent months, remains "comfortable" and at her Balmoral Castle residence.

This guidance from doctors comes after a busy week for the royal, which included appointing Liz Truss as the new Prime Minister on Sept. 6.

The next day, the Queen—following doctor's orders—postponed a meeting of her virtual Privy Council advisers.

"After a full day yesterday, Her Majesty has this afternoon accepted doctors' advice to rest," the Palace said in a statement on Sept. 7. "This means that the Privy Council meeting that had been due to take place this evening will be rearranged."