Where to Buy Cute & Affordable Home Decor for Fall: HomeGoods, Pottery Barn, Anthropologie & More

Although it may not feel like it just yet with all this late summer heat, but fall is right around the corner. That means it's the perfect time to start getting your home ready for the new season. Now, we know giving your home a little makeover can seem pretty pricey, but that isn't necessarily the case. If you're on a budget, we've got you covered! We've rounded up a few places where you can find cute fall and Halloween home decor for under $50.
For instance, one retailer that's definitely worth checking out is HomeGoods. They have some of the cutest decor for the season, from chic glass pumpkins to spooky cool ornament wreaths. Plus, most of their items are pretty affordable with many pieces under $35. You also can't go wrong with Target, which offers cute fall candles, throw pillows, blankets and more starting at $5.
We've rounded up a few must-shop spots where you can find under $50 fall decor online, as well as a few products you may want to snag for yourself. Check those out below.
AutmnHill 10'' Glass Light Up Pumpkin Decor
Illuminate your space in the most festive way with this super cute light up glass pumpkin from HomeGoods. It's valued at nearly $30, but you can get it for your home for $20.
Novogratz 18-inch Shatterproof Eyeball Ornament Wreath
Welcome guests into your haunted house with this spooky fun eyeball ornament wreath. It's around $34 originally, but you can get it today for $25.
Martha Stewart 12-inch Wood Jack O Lantern Bowl
This bowl by Martha Stewart is the perfect mix of blend of spooky and sophisticated. You can use it to hold candy, tea lights and other fun Halloween decor. Such a fun accent piece!
Warm & Cozy Set of 2 Sherpa Pumpkin Pillows
Who can resist a pair of cozy and cute sherpa pumpkin pillows, especially during this time of year? These pillows are an HSN exclusive, and there are four sets of colors to choose from.
Unmatched Pinecone Candles - Set of 3
These HSN-exclusive Unmatched Pinecone Candles will give a nice pretty glow to your room. There are three colors to choose from: brown, gold and silver. Each set comes with three pinecones of different sizes, a set of batteries for each and a remote control.
The Holiday Aisle Harvest Maple Leaves 24-inch Polyester Wreath
If you're looking for a beautiful wreath to put on your door this fall, Wayfair has a ton of great options for budget-friendly prices. For instance, this harvest maple leaves wreath from The Holiday Aisle is a highly-rated option that's on sale now for $45.
Andover Mills Autumn Bridge - Photograph on Canvas
Add some deep reds, oranges, yellows and browns to your wall with this gorgeous autumn-themed wall art from Andover Mills. Wayfair shoppers rate this highly, with many saying it looks just as beautiful in person. Right now, it's even on sale for 50% off.
Threshold Glass Bourbon Pumpkin Candle Gold
These candles from Threshold make cute decorative pieces in the glass pumpkin jar. There are several fall scents available and multiple sizes as well.
Spritz Fall Square Throw Pillow Orange/Almond
Target has no shortage of cute throw pillows themed to the season, including this option with all the fall musts.
Spritz Pumpkin Printed Plush Throw Blanket Orange/Almond
Love the pillow above? We recommend snatching this printed plush throw to match!
Pumpkin & Gourd Handcrafted Recycled Glass Cloches
You can find some really chic decor at Pottery Barn for less than $50, like these handcrafted glass jack-o'-lanterns.
Faux Modern Pumpkin Vase Filler - Set of 5
These pretty decorative pumpkins are super versatile and can be used to elevate your table setting, among other things. The colors are gorgeous and a perfect alternative to the typical reds and oranges.
Handwoven Rattan Pumpkins
These stylish rattan pumpkins will bring some warmth and coziness to your home this fall. There are three sizes available and prices start at less than $40.
Martha Stewart 18-inch Glittered Metal Bat Wreath
This glittery metal bat wreath by Martha Stewart was made to transform your home into a "haunted haven." Right now, it's even on sale for $50!
Hay & Harvest Resin Ghost Pillar Holder with LED Candle
For something a little more playful and fun, you may want to check out the Hay & Harvest Resin Ghost Pillar Holder with LED Candle. QVC even has one featuring Frankenstein and a black cat.
Capri Blue Pumpkin Clove Jar Candle
If you love chic candles that double as decor, Anthropologie is the one place you have to shop. After all, how can you resist a pumpkin spice scented candle from Capri Blue?
Pumpkin Ramekin Candle
These pumpkin-scented candles come in a gourd-inspired vessel that's perfect for the season. There are three scents to choose from: pumpskin patchouli, pumpkin spice and pumpkin and sweet vanilla.
Probably Watching Hocus Pocus Doormat by STFDoormats
Shut The Front Doormats on Etsy has a great selection of playful doormats themed to fall and Halloween. This is one popular style right now that shoppers can't get enough of!
Book Pumpkins by Root to Vine
These unique paper pumpkins by Root to Vine on Etsy are made using upcycled books. You can choose both the size and color of the pumpkins.
Hand Knit Chunky Chenille Yarn Pumpkin Fall Decor by KozyKnitDesigns
These super cute and soft chunky yarn pumpkins will make great accent pieces to your fall display. There are many colors to choose from including orange, mustard, white and teal. It also comes in small, medium and large, all of which, are under $25.
—First published on Sept. 8, 2022, at 4:30 a.m. PT