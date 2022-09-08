Norman Reedus Says He Feared For His Life After Walking Dead On-Set Injury

Watch : Norman Reedus Breaks Down His "Crocodile Dundee" Knives!

Norman Reedus is no stranger to narrowly avoiding death.

After all, starring on 11 seasons of The Walking Dead equips a guy with certain amount of survivalist acumen.

However, when it came to a real-life injury Reedus sustained on the set of the series in March, he wasn't sure he was going to make it out alive.

"Oh dude, that was horrible," Reedus told Entertainment Weekly about the incident. "That whole ordeal for me personally was terrifying. I thought I was going to die."

It was revealed that Reedus had endured a head injury, though exactly what happened is still unclear.

"Norman suffered a concussion on set," an AMC spokesperson said in a statement at the time. "He is recovering well and will return to work soon. Thank you to everyone for their concern."

While Reedus managed to return to work shortly thereafter, he now says the immediate aftermath of the injury really frightened him.

"It was very serious. It was scary," he said. "I've been hit in the face and the head a million times. I've gone through car windows, but that one rung my bell."