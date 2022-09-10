Your Ultimate Guide to Every Celebrity at Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2023

See every A-lister, model and influencer swoon over next season's fierce, fun and fabulous designs now that New York Fashion Week has officially kicked off.

By Alyssa Morin Sep 10, 2022 7:58 PMTags
Let the fashion extravaganza begin!

It's that time of year again, when models, designers and celebrities all come together for New York Fashion Week.

From Sept. 9 through Sept. 14, brands such as Tom Ford, Christian Siriano, LaQuan Smith, Brandon Maxwell, Coach, Christian Cowan and many, many more are slated to show incredible collections that will spark next season's trends. 

And of course, NYFW wouldn't be complete without the biggest and brightest stars expected to show up and show out to eye the newest collections firsthand. After all, this is their chance to see what styles grab their attention as they prepare for awards season in the new year. 

Additionally, E! News will have all of your fashion needs covered. Not only will we be capturing exclusive behind-the-scenes content throughout the week, but we'll be chatting with designers and A-listers, giving you all of the razzle-dazzle NYFW has to offer.

With that in mind, keep on scrolling to see every stylish celeb in attendance at NYFW, including Kim Kardashian, Maude Apatow and Iris Apatow, Bella Hadid and Lily Allen.

Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock
Iris Apatow & Maude Apatow
Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock
Linda Evangelista
Jason Mendez/Getty Images for NYFW: The Shows
Bella Hadid
Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock
Lila Grace Moss Hack
Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock
Rachel Brosnahan
Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock
Chloe Bailey
Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images
Bella Hadid
Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock
Lori Harvey
Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock
Lily Allen
Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock
Karlie Kloss
Raymond Hall/GC Images
LaLa Anthony & Kim Kardashian
Sean Zanni/Getty Images for FENDI
Christy Turlington, Amber Valletta, Kate Moss & Shalom Harlow
Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images
Anne Wintour
Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images
Kendall Jenner
Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock
Grace Jones
Press Agency/NurPhoto/Shutterstock
Ciara
Thomas Concordia/Getty Images for Runway 7
Kate Beckinsale
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Vogue
Julia Fox

