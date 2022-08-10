Love Island USA Pucker up With These Lime Crime Lip Products From Casa Amor

E! makes a commission on purchases. The brands featured are partners of NBCUniversal Checkout. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

Peacock's Love Island USA cast members always manage to look fresh-faced and glamorous no matter what's going on, even with that combination of warm summer weather and drama-induced tears. It's truly remarkable how the women's makeup always look good. If you're curious about the products they're using, E! Insider got an exclusive glimpse inside the Love Island USA villa's glam room.

The cast has Drybar hair tools and styling products on hand to create those effortless beach waves, Sun Bum sunscreen and skincare essentials to keep their skin at its best, and super-hydrating under eye gels from Kocostar. Another popular beauty brand from this season of the show is Lime Crime. The cast used Lime Crime lip products during the kissing challenges at Casa Amor.