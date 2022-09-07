How Michael Fishman Will Be Written Out of The Conners

After Michael Fishman's surprising exit from The Conners was announced Aug. 29, the show's executive producer revealed how his absence will be explained. Find out the answer here.

By Daniel Trainor Sep 07, 2022 11:32 PMTags
TVABCRoseanne BarrCelebritiesSara GilbertRoseanneThe Conners
Watch: "The Conners" Peek: Is Roseanne Watching Dan From the Beyond?

D.J. Conner is shipping out of The Conners.

On Aug. 29, it was revealed that Michael Fishman—who starred as D.J. on all 10 seasons of Roseanne and all four seasons of spin-off The Conners—would not be returning for season five in the fall.

Now, we know his fate.

"He's visiting [his wife Geena], who right now is stationed overseas," The Conners executive producer Bruce Helford told TVLine. "She was involved in the withdrawal of troops from Afghanistan, and she is still overseas on assignment, so he is going to be going over and spending time with his wife."

Helford said D.J.'s departure will be "addressed in the first few episodes."

Geena, played by Maya Lynne Robinson, was a regular cast member on season one of The Conners and returned for an appearance in the season three finale. It does not appear that Geena will actually be making an appearance in accordance with D.J.'s exit.

photos
Stars Who Left Hit TV Shows in 2022

While D.J. is leaving Lanford, the door is not closed on future appearances.

"We love him," Bruce said about Michael. "He's part of the family. There's certainly no one saying he will never be on the show [again]. It's just a matter of whether storylines come up that are built for that."

When his exit was announced, Michael made it clear that the decision was not his own.

"While I was told I would not be returning for season five," he said in a statement to E! News, "Lanford was a valuable place to grow up, learn and develop. I was incredibly lucky to return home and demonstrate my expansion. As I venture into the world to build the future, I send tremendous love and success to everyone involved in production."

Eric McCandless via Getty Images

The actor expressed gratitude for being given opportunities to direct multiple episodes of The Conners and indicated he wants to "continue negotiating my next directing opportunities" while moving forward in his career.

Season five of The Conners premieres Sept. 21 at 8 p.m. ET.

Trending Stories

1

See Ice-T and Coco Send Daughter Chanel to 1st Grade in Must-See Pic

2

Zac Efron Reveals Shattered Jaw Led to His Face Transformation

3

Eliza Fletcher Death Case: Suspect Arraigned on Murder Charges

Get the drama behind the scenes. Sign up for TV Scoop!

Trending Stories

1

See Ice-T and Coco Send Daughter Chanel to 1st Grade in Must-See Pic

2

Zac Efron Reveals Shattered Jaw Led to His Face Transformation

3

Eliza Fletcher Death Case: Suspect Arraigned on Murder Charges

4

Chadwick Boseman’s Uncle Found Near Home After Being Reported Missing

5

Hear What Leonardo DiCaprio's Former Girlfriend Thinks of His Breakup