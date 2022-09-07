Camila Morrone Grabs Sushi With Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber Following Leonardo DiCaprio Split

Camila Morrone enjoyed a girls’ night out with Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber after her recent breakup with Leonardo DiCaprio. See their outing.

By Alexandra Bellusci Sep 07, 2022 10:46 PMTags
Leonardo DiCaprioKendall JennerCelebritiesHailey Bieber
Watch: Leonardo DiCaprio and Camila Morrone Split After 4 Years Together

Camila Morrone is digging into the single life. 

Following the model's breakup with actor Leonardo DiCaprio, Morrone has been spotted hanging out with pals around town. On Sept. 6, Morrone went out for a girls' night with Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber.

The high-fashion models were photographed smiling as they left dinner at a sushi restaurant in Brentwood, Calif. The trio dressed casually, with Morrone rocking light washed jeans and a brown, button down jacket. Jenner opted for an olive green skirt with a long sleeve black top, while Bieber wore denim shorts and an oversized bomber jacket.

The stars have been friends for a while and have worked together in the past, even walking in the same fashion shows throughout the years. Kendall and Camila both attended Hailey's 2019 wedding to Justin Bieber

These days, it appears that Morrone hasn't been letting the breakup get her down, as she also attended Kaia Gerber's 21st birthday party at Offsunset in Los Angeles on Sept. 3. Morrone and Gerber were seen dancing and smiling in photos posted to their Instagram Stories. 

Morrone rocked a sleek, black slip dress with spaghetti straps and showed off her new, post-breakup fringe bangs. Gerber donned a black leather jacket with stripped pants.

Watch
Leonardo DiCaprio and Camila Morrone Split After 4 Years Together

News broke in August that Morrone and DiCaprio split after dating for more than four years. A source told E! News at the time that the relationship had simply "run its course."

 

BACKGRID

Trending Stories

1

See Ice-T and Coco Send Daughter Chanel to 1st Grade in Must-See Pic

2

Hear What Leonardo DiCaprio's Former Girlfriend Thinks of His Breakup

3

Even Zac Efron's Mom Called Him About Those Plastic Surgery Rumors

The Oscar winner has also been photographed living his best life since the breakup as he was spotted in the Hamptons over Labor Day Weekend. DiCaprio was joined for a boys' weekend by actor Lukas Haas and businessman Richie Akiva.

For the latest breaking news updates, click here to download the E! News App

Trending Stories

1

See Ice-T and Coco Send Daughter Chanel to 1st Grade in Must-See Pic

2

Hear What Leonardo DiCaprio's Former Girlfriend Thinks of His Breakup

3

Even Zac Efron's Mom Called Him About Those Plastic Surgery Rumors

4

Company Founded By Angelina Jolie Sues Brad Pitt for $250 Million

5

Teacher Eliza Fletcher's Family Speaks Out on Her Death