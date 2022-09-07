Here's Your First Look at Below Deck Adventure, Bravo's Thrilling New Spin-off

Bundle up, Below Deck fans, because we're headed to Norway!
On Sept. 7, Bravo released the first trailer for their new spin-off, Below Deck Adventure, set along the stunning Nordic Fjords.
Unlike the franchise's other locales like the Mediterranean and Australia, Adventure promises a much different climate that allows passengers to enjoy thrill-inducing excursions including paragliding, cave explorations and extreme helicopter rides above coastal cliffs.
"This is the real deal," Chef Jess Condy teases in the clip. "You fall in the water in the Bahamas, you just catch a tan. Here you could get hypothermia and die."
The preview introduces viewers to their newest crew of yachties, including Capt. Kerry Titheradge, Condy, Bosun Lewis Lupton, Chief Stew Faye Clarke, Stews Kasie Faddah and Oriana Schneps and Deckhands Kyle Dickard, Michael Gilman and Nathan Morely.
In addition to heart-racing adventures and breathtaking scenery, expect hot hookups, plenty of boatmances and a potential boat crash.
"I do have to say when you're more flexible it's way easier having sex in bunk beds," Faddah quips.
While Captain Kerry says his "calling card is rock 'n' roll," he also doesn't mess around when it comes to managing his crew. "If they don't wanna listen they can f--k off," he promises.
There's even a cameo from Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star Heather Gay, who announces after first boarding the ship, "This is where we hot tub and have sex!"
Check out the trailer for a taste of all the drama and adventure to come. And scroll down to meet the new crew.
Below Deck Adventure premieres Tuesday, Nov. 1 at 9 p.m., on Bravo.
(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family)