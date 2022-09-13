Dylan Dreyer's Forecast Calls for Compromise and Cooperation in Inspiring Children's Book

Watch : Dylan Dreyer Had a Dream That Hoda Kotb Would Have a Baby

You don't want to miss this forecast!

As a mom of three boys including Calvin, 5, Oliver, 2, and 11-month-old Russell, Today show meteorologist Dylan Dreyer knows kids can experience a wide variety of emotions for a whole lot of reasons.

"One wants to play one thing and the other wants to play with something else," Dylan exclusively shared with E! News. "Before running into issues, I say, ‘Guys, let's just take a deep breath and let's figure this out. Let's make this work.' They end up doing something totally different, but they're doing it together and they end up having a fun time together."

The familiar journey helped inspire Dylan's latest children's book titled Misty the Cloud: Friends Through Rain or Shine. Available on Sept. 13, the sequel to the New York Times best-selling book Misty the Cloud: A Very Stormy Day tells the story of a cloud who gets interrupted by a group of sunbeams.

While the clouds and sunbeams may have a hard time putting aside their differences and agreeing on a game, they finally find a way to come together and make something beautiful. In this story, it's a big, beautiful rainbow.