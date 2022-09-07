Michelle Branch Says She and Patrick Carney Are "Working Through It" After Domestic Assault Arrest

Watch : Michelle Branch Files to Divorce Patrick Carney

Michelle Branch is taking it one step at a time.

Branch and Patrick Carney—who wed in 2019 and share 4-year-old son Rhys and 7-month-old daughter Willie together—have recently endured some troubles in their personal life. On Aug. 10, the 39-year-old shared a since-deleted tweet alleging that Carney had cheated on her.

The next day, Branch was arrested for domestic assault. According to court documents obtained by E! News, Branch admitted to slapping her spouse in the face "one to two times."

Per the Davidson County Police website, Branch's bail was set at $1,000 and her next court appearance was scheduled for Nov. 7. However, as noted in court documents obtained by E! News, Branch's case was dismissed on Aug. 24 at the request of the state.

She filed for divorce one day after her arrest, according to the legal documents obtained by E! News.

E! News previously reached out to Branch and Carney's reps but has not heard back.

Now, the "Breathe" singer has weighed in on where they stand.