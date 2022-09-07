Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake Continue Their Summer Love With PDA-Packed Tuscany Trip

Justin Timberlake isn't ready to say bye, bye, bye to summer just yet.
On Sept. 5, the 'N Sync alum and his wife Jessica Biel enjoyed a romantic, sun-soaked day at the beach in Tuscany, Italy. For their seaside trip, Justin opted for blue swim trunks and a sun shirt, while the Candy star caught some rays in a leopard print bikini.
At one point during their outing, Jessica leaned in to kiss the "My Love" singer as he relaxed on a lounger. Justin then sweetly grabbed her hand as she headed for a swim.
The two were later seen making a splash as they took turns diving off a pier. As they cooled off in the sea, the couple—who share sons Silas, 7, and Phineas, 2—continued to pack on PDA as they traded kisses.
This was not the first time Justin and Jessica were seen out in Italy this summer. In July, the duo spent several days sailing around the Mediterranean on a luxury yacht with friends. At the time, an eyewitness told E! News that Justin and Jessica were "affectionate with each other," often holding hands, laughing and kissing as they played around in the water.
"They seem like a very happy couple enjoying their vacation with friends," the onlooker said, noting that the duo also had "a lot of one-on-one time just the two of them."
Justin and Jessica's latest trip to Italy comes two months before their 10th wedding anniversary. The pair, who started dating in 2007, tied the knot on Oct. 19, 2012, at a romantic ceremony in the town of Fasano.
"I sometimes feel like 10 years has just flown by in the blink of an eye and other times I feel like, 'Oh my gosh, 10 years, that's a really substantial amount of someone's life,'" Jessica told Access in April. "I just feel really proud of it."
She added, "We've had our ups and down like everybody and I'm just really proud of it and I'm still the happiest and loving my life."