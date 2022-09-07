Florence Pugh Pens Message to Don't Worry Darling Cast Amid Rumored Feud

After the Venice Film Festival premiere of Don't Worry Darling made a splash, Florence Pugh is still soaking in the moment.
Fresh off the film's Sept. 5 debut, the film's star penned a message to her co-stars—which include Harry Styles, Olivia Wilde, Chris Pine, Gemma Chan, and Nick Kroll—congratulating them on a job well done. Florence's post comes just days after Olivia, who directed the film, shut down rumors that she and her leading lady were in the midst of a feud.
"What a moment this was," Florence captioned the Sept. 7 Instagram post, alongside a carousel of photos from the premiere. "A massive congratulations to everyone standing on that carpet. We premiered in Venice! A huge wonderful win in itself. I'd never been to Venice Film Festival before.. It was mega! The crowds! The cheers! The energy was incredible."
She continued, "And to all the cast and crew as well who helped to make this movie, thank you for all of your hard work. We genuinely wouldn't have been there without your talent and we appreciate it hugely."
But her message wasn't complete without shouting out one castmate in particular: Chris Pine, who pulled out a handy dandy disposable camera to snap pics of Florence on the red carpet. "I also just can't help but post how bloody cute and hilarious Chris Pine is for being the no.1 photographer, getting down on white pressed trousered knees for angles," she added. "Now that's dedication. Love you Chrissy."
In case you've been MIA from the internet over the past few weeks, fans on social media have speculated the rumored off-screen drama between Olivia and Florence has only grown ahead of the premiere. And that chatter only heightened when Florence was unable to attend the film's press conference on Sept. 5 due to a scheduling conflict. While there, Olivia took the opportunity to slam the "tabloid gossip" that has been brewing surrounding the two.
"Florence is a force," Olivia shared, according to CNN. "We are so grateful that she's able to make it tonight despite being in production on Dune. I know as a director how disruptive it is to lose an actor even for a day, so I'm very grateful to her, very grateful to Denis Villeneuve for helping us, and we're really thrilled we'll get to celebrate her work tonight."
The Booksmart director continued, "I can't say enough how honored I am to have her as our lead. She's amazing in the film."
As for the drama itself? Well, Olivia doesn't want anyone to truly worry: "For all the endless tabloid gossip and all the noise out there, I mean, the internet feeds itself," she added. "I don't feel the need to contribute. I think it's sufficiently well-nourished."