Florence Pugh Pens Message to Don't Worry Darling Cast Amid Rumored Feud

In case you've been MIA from the internet over the past few weeks, fans on social media have speculated the rumored off-screen drama between Olivia and Florence has only grown ahead of the premiere. And that chatter only heightened when Florence was unable to attend the film's press conference on Sept. 5 due to a scheduling conflict. While there, Olivia took the opportunity to slam the "tabloid gossip" that has been brewing surrounding the two.

"Florence is a force," Olivia shared, according to CNN. "We are so grateful that she's able to make it tonight despite being in production on Dune. I know as a director how disruptive it is to lose an actor even for a day, so I'm very grateful to her, very grateful to Denis Villeneuve for helping us, and we're really thrilled we'll get to celebrate her work tonight."