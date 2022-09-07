Eliza Fletcher Found Dead at 34: What to Know About the Teacher

Family and friends are mourning the loss of Eliza Fletcher.
Three days after being abducted while out on a jog in Memphis, authorities confirmed the kindergarten teacher was found deceased on Sept. 5.
Fletcher was out running on Sept. 2 when security video, per Memphis police, showed that a person approached the 34-year-old and forced her into a black GMC Terrain. Two days after her kidnapping, authorities announced that Cleotha Abston, 38, was charged with kidnapping and tampering with evidence in connection with her disappearance. After police made the tragic discovery, additional charges of first-degree murder and first-degree murder in the perpetration of kidnapping were added.
Her cause of death has not been released at this time.
After news broke of Fletcher's death, her family shared a few words about experiencing heartbreak amid "this senseless loss."
"Liza was such a joy to so many—her family, friends, colleagues, students, parents, members of her Second Presbyterian Church congregation, and everyone who knew her," the Sept. 6 statement read. "Now it's time to remember and celebrate how special she was and to support those who cared so much for her."
Look back at details about the late teacher's life below:
Eliza Fletcher Was a Granddaughter of the late Joseph Orgill III
The 34-year-old was the granddaughter of the late Joseph Orgill III. Before his passing in 2018 at the age of 80, Orgill was a hardware magnate and philanthropist. Currently, his company, Orgill Inc.—which supplies over 70,000 hardware and home improvement products to stores around the globe, according to Forbes—is now reportedly worth over $3 billion.
She Was a Wife and Mom of Two
Prior to her passing, Eliza welcomed two small children with husband Richard Fletcher III. According to Memphis Magazine, the two wed in 2014.
Eliza Fletcher Had a Career as a Kindergarten Teacher
Fletcher worked as a junior kindergarten teacher at St. Mary's Episcopal School in Memphis. After her passing, the school shared a few words in her honor, tweeting on Sept. 6, "This morning our faculty and staff started the day in chapel. We lit candles to remember Liza who was a bright light in our community. Liza embodied the song that we sing every week in Early Childhood chapel, ‘This little light of mine, I'm going to let it shine.'"
Fletcher Was Also a Dedicated Runner for Years
In 2019, Fletcher finished the St. Jude marathon in 22nd place, with a time of 3:26:09, according to Commercial Appeal. The time on record was fast enough for Liza to qualify for the Boston Marathon.
*Editor's Note: A previous version of this story referred to Eliza as a "billionaire heiress." The article has since been updated to reflect that while her grandfather's company amassed $3.2 billion in revenue last year, it doesn't reflect the late philanthropist's personal wealth.