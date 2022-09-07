Jane Fonda Shares Health Update Amid Battle With Non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma

Nearly a week after Jane Fonda revealed that she was diagnosed with non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma, the actress thanked her fans for the outpouring of love and support.

By Tamantha Gunn Sep 07, 2022 12:46 PMTags
HealthJane FondaCelebritiesCancer
Watch: Jane Fonda Diagnosed With Cancer

Jane Fonda is staying active. 

The Grace and Frankie actress, 84, gave fans an update on how she's doing nearly a week after she revealed that she had been diagnosed with non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma, a cancer that starts in the white blood cells.

"I have been deeply moved and uplifted by all the expressions of love and support since I made public the fact that I've been diagnosed with B-cell Non-Hodgins Lymphoma," she wrote in a blog post on her website Sept. 6. "My heartfelt thanks to all. The messages of love and support mean the world to me. I want to say again that this is a very treatable cancer and much progress has been made with the medicines patients are given."

Jane noted that she has received messages from people who have had this type of cancer and have been cancer-free for many decades, jokingly writing, "Well, I'll soon be 85 so I won't have to worry about ‘many decades.' One will do just fine."

photos
Jane Fonda Through the Years

The Monster-In-Law actress also told fans how she's been feeling after her first chemotherapy session, which took place three weeks ago.

"I must tell you that I feel stronger than I have in years," Jane wrote. "The doctor told me the best antidote to the tiredness that chemotherapy can cause is to move. Walk. And I have been walking. Very early before the record heat kicks in. Also working out."

Instagram

Trending Stories

1

Heiress Eliza Fletcher Confirmed Dead After Being Kidnapped During Jog

2

Heiress Eliza Fletcher's Family Speaks Out on Her Death

3
Exclusive

Cheyenne Floyd Says She Was Shot at 13 Times While Driving Her Kids

While this isn't the Oscar winner's first bout with cancer, she acknowledged the privilege she has of receiving "top-drawer treatment" for her illness and says she "will continue to fight for quality health care for all."

Jane's blog post comes just days after she publicly shared her non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma diagnosis, writing that she "will not let any of this interfere with my climate activism."

read
Jane Fonda Shares Her Non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma Diagnosis

"We're living through the most consequential time in human history," she captioned the Sept. 2 Instagram post, "because what we do or don't do right now will determine what kind of future there will be and I will not allow cancer to keep me from doing all I can, using every tool in my toolbox and that very much includes continuing to build this Fire Drill Fridays community and finding new ways to use our collective strength to make change."

For the latest breaking news updates, click here to download the E! News App

Trending Stories

1

Heiress Eliza Fletcher Confirmed Dead After Being Kidnapped During Jog

2

Heiress Eliza Fletcher's Family Speaks Out on Her Death

3
Exclusive

Cheyenne Floyd Says She Was Shot at 13 Times While Driving Her Kids

4

Watch Mila Kunis in The Trailer For Luckiest Girl Alive

5

ABC Accidentally Reveals This Bachelorette Spoiler