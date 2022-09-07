This Best-Selling Earbud Cleaning Pen Has 8,700+ 5-Star Amazon Reviews & It’s on Sale for $9

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too at these prices. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
When it comes to cleaning tools and products, Amazon has anything and everything you could ever need at really good prices. If you've got a pair of wireless earbuds that could use a bit of cleaning from dirt, dust, or earwax, we've got a product you'll want to add to your cart ASAP.
The Hagibis Cleaning Pen on Amazon is a handy and super versatile cleaning tool made for Apple AirPods and other Bluetooth earphones. The pen has three major features including a high density brush to make cleaning away dirt super easy. Numerous shoppers say it works so well at cleaning, it made their earbuds look and sound brand new. It's no wonder it has over 8,700 five-star reviews and counting. Best part is, it's on sale right now for less than $10! That's a deal you definitely don't want to pass up.
To learn more about the cleaning pen and to snag one for yourself, check out the below.
Hagibis Cleaning Pen for Wireless Earbuds
The Hagibis Cleaning Pen for wireless earbuds is a 3-in-1 cleaning kit featuring a flocking sponge, a high density brush and a metal pen tip for all your earbud cleaning needs. The flocking sponge is used to clean dust like inside the wireless charging case, the metal pen tip can get in between the gaps, while the high-density brush will clean the dirt on the sound outlet hole of the earphone. It's a handy little tool that you can bring along everywhere. Plus, you can even use it to clean things other than your earbuds.
You can get this must-have cleaning pen in black or white, and it's on sale starting at $9.
Wondering what actual Amazon shoppers think? Check out the following reviews.
"I love this thing! I already cleaned my Apple AirPods and the metal pen tip was able to dig out the stubborn pieces stuck in there. Just be gentle, it's pretty sharp."
"Love this little gadget. Cleaned my AirPods today, and although I always do try to keep them clean, it's hard to get into the tight little edges near the mesh. This product solved that and more! My biggest peeve was the gunk on the mesh, which is pretty impossible to get 100% clean. With the soft brush attachment, my AirPods are pretty much brand new! Just ordered a pair for my husband. Would def recommend."
"I thought my left AirPod was done for good since almost no sound was coming out, but turns out, it just needed a little cleaning! The little pick and brush did a really good job getting all the gunk out. Amazing cleaning tool."
"Used this to clean AirPods Pro and it works great, but I realized it's great for cleaning other things in tight spaces. I need 10 more for all of the other uses I've discovered."
"Saw these on a TikTok video and took a chance. I ordered three for different family members and boy am I glad I did! This product is fantastic! It does exactly what it says it will do. The brush is phenomenal in cleaning out the little grates on the speakers of my phone and AirPods. There is a picker you can use to get big chunky ear wax out of your ear pieces and the long skinny wand thing reaches down into my charging case and gets all the junk out of there. This is a win-win win!"
"I wasn't expecting to get my AirPods so clean with the brushes. I mostly bought the product for the pick end. After using all three, pick and both brushes, my AirPods look almost brand new! I didn't have to use anything else to clean them and as a nice bonus, the long brush cleans the case. I highly recommend for a safe, quick, and effective cleaning tool for your AirPods."
