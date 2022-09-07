Love Island USA’s Nadjha Day and Jeff Christian Seemingly Reconcile After Shocking Onscreen Split

Have Nadjha Day and Jeff Christian re-coupled outside the villa?
The pair turned heads this week when they each posted photos together at a belated birthday celebration for Nadjha. She and Jeff left the Love Island USA villa right before the finale after calling it quits over a tense argument, but in new snaps, they're seen posing together and even sharing a kiss.
At first they suggested they're keeping things platonic. Nadjha paired her Sept. 4 Instagram post with the words, "bestie vibes only," and Jeff captioned his "Besties."
But where do these former islanders really stand? Nadjha took to her Instagram to give a status update on their relationship, noting that they are "friends that sometimes kiss."
"No but really, we're feeling things out and just seeing how things are in the real world," she wrote in her Sept. 6 Instagram Stories. "We live far away from each other & we both have a lot of growing up to do! We like to joke and say we're besties bc ppl think it's funny, but we really haven't put a label on our relationship."
As for how Nadjha and Jeff seemingly found their way back to one another, Nadjha wrote, "I have a big heart and when I care about someone I want to always see the good in them!"
She added, "He sincerely apologized to me and I made the choice to forgive him."
Jeff and Nadjha left the villa on their own accord after Jeff and islander Timmy Pandolfi got into a heated altercation. At the time, fellow islanders chose to save Deb Chubb and Jesse Bray over Phoebe Siegel and Chad Robinson. This decision did not sit well with Jeff, who labeled the situation "buddy-buddy" behavior.
After Jeff and Timmy exchanged tense words, Nadjha said sorry to Timmy. As seen in the explosive episode, Jeff seemed mad at Nadjha for apologizing to Timmy and was seen saying "f--k Nadjha" in response.
At the time of their exit, Nadjha shared, "I could have decided to just stay and pretended like everything was OK but I knew deep down that it wasn't."
After leaving Love Island, Nadjha shared that there was "a lot that wasn't shown." Nadjha alleged in a Sept. 1 interview with Page Six that they'd had other problems, too.
Looking back on her exit, Nadjha noted that she is proud of her choice.
"I remember I was so sad, but then I watched the episode back—the only episode I've seen since I've been [out of] the villa," she said, "and I remember being like, 'I'm so proud of the girl walking out of there.'"
