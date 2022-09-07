Love Island USA’s Nadjha Day and Jeff Christian Seemingly Reconcile After Shocking Onscreen Split

Watch : Love Island USA: What Happens Next for Zeta & Timmy?

Have Nadjha Day and Jeff Christian re-coupled outside the villa?

The pair turned heads this week when they each posted photos together at a belated birthday celebration for Nadjha. She and Jeff left the Love Island USA villa right before the finale after calling it quits over a tense argument, but in new snaps, they're seen posing together and even sharing a kiss.

At first they suggested they're keeping things platonic. Nadjha paired her Sept. 4 Instagram post with the words, "bestie vibes only," and Jeff captioned his "Besties."

But where do these former islanders really stand? Nadjha took to her Instagram to give a status update on their relationship, noting that they are "friends that sometimes kiss."

"No but really, we're feeling things out and just seeing how things are in the real world," she wrote in her Sept. 6 Instagram Stories. "We live far away from each other & we both have a lot of growing up to do! We like to joke and say we're besties bc ppl think it's funny, but we really haven't put a label on our relationship."