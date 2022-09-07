Nick Kroll Has Hilarious Reaction to Don’t Worry Darling Premiere Fanfare

Watch : All the Don't Worry Darling Drama EXPLAINED!

This may come as a shock to some, but there are other actors in Don't Worry Darling besides Harry Styles, Olivia Wilde and Florence Pugh.

Nick Kroll decided to share his experience from the film's recent premiere at the 2022 Venice Film Festival, capturing the wild fanfare on social media.

In a video posted to TikTok on Sept. 6, the 44-year-old films his ride into the event, alongside co-star Sydney Chandler, as hundreds of fans desperately try to peer into the car, hoping to catch a glimpse of one of the movie's leads.

"POV: pulling up to the @dontworrydarlin premiere as just a supporting actor," Nick captioned the post.

In the clip, The League alum hilariously narrates the fishbowl-like situation, commenting just how bummed out the crowd must be to find out it's him inside.

"Not who you want, ladies," he says as he passes the curious looky-loos. "Sorry, not Harry, not Olivia, not Florence."

Nick continued, "Hi, you don't know me. Nope, nope, nope."