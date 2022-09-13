Emmys 2022

See Every Star on the Red Carpet

Jason Sudeikis Shouts Out His Kids With Ex Olivia Wilde During Emmys 2022 Speech

Ted Lasso star Jason Sudeikis sent his love to son Otis, 8, and daughter Daisy, 5, while accepting an award at the 2022 Emmys on Sept. 12.

By Gabrielle Chung Sep 13, 2022 3:16 AM
Watch: Hannah Waddingham Addresses Ted Lasso End Rumors at 2022 Emmys

Jason Sudeikis had family on his mind during the 2022 Emmys.

Taking the stage to celebrate winning the Emmy Award for Outstanding Comedy Series on Sept. 12, the Ted Lasso star gave a heartwarming shoutout to son Otis, 8, and daughter Daisy, 5, who he shares with ex Olivia Wilde. "Thank you again so much," said Sudeikis, who had won the Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series earlier on in the evening. "Otis, Daisy: I love you very much."

While on stage, the actor also shared a friendly moment with presenter and fellow Saturday Night Live alum Pete Davidson. After giving the comedian a hug, Sudeikis said, "Good to see you, brother." 

The other nominees in the category were Abbott Elementary, Barry, Curb Your Enthusiasm, Hacks, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Only Murders in the Building and What We Do in the Shadows.

This wasn't the first time Sudeikis gave a nod to his on and offscreen family during the Emmys. Last year, the 46-year-old jokingly called out his former SNL Lorne Michaels, who was also a guest at the ceremony, for going "to take a dump" during his acceptance speech for the Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series award.

Emmys 2022 Red Carpet: Ted Lasso Cast

"Perfect," Sudeikis quipped at the time. "He's going to get home he's going to watch it. He loves watching the Emmys at home. It's fine, it's fine."

During that speech, Sudeikis also name-dropped his kids Otis and Daisy, as well as the "incredible cast" of Ted Lasso.

Chris Haston/NBC via Getty Images

"Look, I'm only as good as you make me look," he said. "So really it means the world to be up here to be a mirror of what you give to me and we reflect back on each other back and forth."

Also starring Hannah WaddinghamBrett Goldstein, Brendan HuntJeremy SwiftPhil DunsterNick Mohammed and Juno TempleTed Lasso headed into Sunday's awards show with a whooping 20 nominations. In addition to Sudeikis and the series' win, Goldstein home a second trophy for Outstanding Supporting Actor In A Comedy Series for his role as the foul-mouthed Roy Kent.

To see all the winners at the 2022 Emmys, scroll on.

Outstanding Comedy Series

Abbott Elementary
Barry
Curb Your Enthusiasm
Hacks
WINNER: Ted Lasso
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Only Murders in the Building
What We Do in the Shadows

Outstanding Drama Series

Better Call Saul
Euphoria
Ozark
Severance
Squid Game
Stranger Things
WINNER: Succession
Yellowjackets

Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series

Dopesick
Inventing Anna
Pam & Tommy
The Dropout
WINNER: The White Lotus

Outstanding Competition Program

WINNER: Lizzo's Watch Out for the Big Grrrls
Nailed It!
RuPaul's Drag Race
Top Chef
The Amazing Race
The Voice

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series

Jodie Comer, Killing Eve
Laura Linney, Ozark
Melanie Lynskey, Yellowjackets
Sandra Oh, Killing Eve
Reese Witherspoon, The Morning Show
WINNER: Zendaya, Euphoria

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series

Jason Bateman, Ozark
Brian Cox, Succession
WINNER: Lee Jung-jae, Squid Game
Bob Odenkirk Better Call Saul
Adam Scott, Severance
Jeremy Strong, Succession

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series

Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary
Kaley Cuoco, The Flight Attendant
Elle Fanning, The Great
Issa Rae, Insecure
WINNER: Jean Smart, Hacks

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series

Donald Glover, Atlanta
Bill Hader, Barry
Nicholas Hoult, The Great
Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building
Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building
WINNER: Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series

Toni Collette, The Staircase
Julia Garner, Inventing Anna
Lily James, Pam & Tommy
Sarah Paulson, Impeachment: American Crime Story
Margaret Qualley, MAID
WINNER: Amanda Seyfried, The Dropout

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series

Colin Firth, The Staircase
Andrew Garfield, Under the Banner of Heaven
Oscar Isaac, Scenes From a Marriage
WINNER: Michael Keaton, Dopesick
Himesh Patel, Station Eleven
Sebastian Stan, Pam & Tommy

Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Drama Series

Patricia Arquette, Severance
WINNER: Julia Garner, Ozark
Jung Ho-yeon, Squid Game
Christina Ricci, Yellowjackets
Rhea Seehorn, Better Call Saul
J. Smith-Cameron, Succession
Sarah Snook, Succession
Sydney Sweeney, Euphoria

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

Nicholas Braun, Succession
Billy Crudup, The Morning Show
Kieran Culkin, Succession
Park Hae-soo, Squid Game
WINNER: Matthew Macfadyen, Succession
John Turturro, Severance
Christopher Walken, Severance
Oh Yeong-su, Squid Game

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Hannah Einbinder, Hacks
Janelle James, Abbott Elementary
Kate McKinnon, Saturday Night Live
Sarah Niles, Ted Lasso
WINNER: Sheryl Lee Ralph, Abbott Elementary
Juno Temple, Ted Lasso
Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

Anthony Carrigan, Barry
WINNER: Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso
Toheeb Jimoh, Ted Lasso
Nick Mohammed, Ted Lasso
Tony Shalhoub, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Tyler James Williams, Abbott Elementary
Henry Winkler, Barry
Bowen Yang, Saturday Night Live

Outstanding Guest Actress In A Comedy Series

Jane Adams, Hacks
Harriet Sansom, Hacks
Jane Lynch, Only Murders in the Building
WINNER: Laurie Metcalf, Hacks
Kaitlin Olson, Hacks
Harriet Walter, Ted Lasso

Outstanding Guest Actor In A Comedy Series

Jerrod Carmichael, Saturday Night Live
Bill Hader, Curb Your Enthusiasm
James Lance, Ted Lasso
WINNER: Nathan Lane, Only Murders in the Building
Christopher McDonald, Hacks
Sam Richardson, Ted Lasso

Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series

Hope Davis, Succession
Marcia Gay Harden, The Morning Show
Martha Kelly, Euphoria
Sanaa Lathan, Succession
Harriet Walter, Succession
WINNER: Lee You-mi, Squid Game

Outstanding Guest Actor In A Drama Series

Adrien Brody, Succession
James Cromwell, Succession
WINNER: Colman Domingo, Euphoria
Arian Moayed, Succession
Tom Pelphrey, Ozark
Alexander Skarsgård, Succession

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series

Connie Britton, The White Lotus
WINNER: Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus
Alexandra Daddario, The White Lotus
Kaitlyn Dever, Dopesick
Natasha Rothwell, The White Lotus
Sydney Sweeney, The White Lotus
Mare Winningham, Dopesick

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series

WINNER: Murray Bartlett, The White Lotus
Jake Lacy, The White Lotus
Will Poulter, Dopesick
Seth Rogen, Pam & Tommy
Peter Sarsgaard, Dopesick
Michael Stuhlbarg, Dopesick
Steve Zahn, The White Lotus

Outstanding Television Movie

Chip 'n Dale: Rescue Rangers
Ray Donovan: The Movie
Reno 911!: The Hunt For QAnon
The Survivor
Zoey's Extraordinary Christmas

Outstanding Unstructured Reality Program

Below Deck Mediterranean
Cheer
WINNER: Love On The Spectrum U.S.
RuPaul's Drag Race Untucked
Selling Sunset

Outstanding Structured Reality Program

Antiques Roadshow
Fixer Upper: Welcome Home
Love Is Blind
WINNER: Queer Eye
Shark Tank

