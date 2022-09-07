Priyanka Chopra’s New Photo of Baby Malti Will Melt Your Heart

Priyanka Chopra is sharing a piece of her heart on Instagram.
The Quantico alum uploaded a new photo on her Instagram story of her and husband Nick Jonas' 7-month-old daughter. Priyanka is seen smiling brightly as she lifts her baby girl Malti Marie Chopra Jonas in the air, with the child's face covered by a white heart emoji to protect her privacy. Malti wears a headband a gold anklet in the photo, perhaps hinting she'll be just as fashionable as her mother.
Priyanka captioned the image, "My whole heart."
This photo is the latest addition to the adorable snapshots Priyanka has shared of Malti, who was born in January via surrogate. In another image posted July 22, Priyanka and Nick posed together as the couple celebrated Malti's 6-month birthday.
"Just a girl and her birthday squad!" Priyanka captioned the post. "So grateful and thankful to be surrounded by so much love and to be able to spend time with my nearest and dearest. (Even though a lot of them flew in from very far)."
The birthday comes after Priyanka shared on her first Mother's Day that Malti had to spend more than 100 days in the NICU.
"We can't help but reflect on these last few months and the rollercoaster we've been on, which we now know, so many people have also experienced," the couple wrote on Instagram, accompanied by the first public photo of Malti. "After 100 plus days in the NICU, our little girl is finally home."
They added, "Every family's journey is unique and requires a certain level of faith, and while ours was a challenging few months, what becomes abundantly clear, in retrospect, is how precious and perfect every moment is."