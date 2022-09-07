Priyanka Chopra’s New Photo of Baby Malti Will Melt Your Heart

Watch : How Priyanka Chopra & Nick Jonas Are "Thriving" as Parents

Priyanka Chopra is sharing a piece of her heart on Instagram.

The Quantico alum uploaded a new photo on her Instagram story of her and husband Nick Jonas' 7-month-old daughter. Priyanka is seen smiling brightly as she lifts her baby girl Malti Marie Chopra Jonas in the air, with the child's face covered by a white heart emoji to protect her privacy. Malti wears a headband a gold anklet in the photo, perhaps hinting she'll be just as fashionable as her mother.

Priyanka captioned the image, "My whole heart."

This photo is the latest addition to the adorable snapshots Priyanka has shared of Malti, who was born in January via surrogate. In another image posted July 22, Priyanka and Nick posed together as the couple celebrated Malti's 6-month birthday.

"Just a girl and her birthday squad!" Priyanka captioned the post. "So grateful and thankful to be surrounded by so much love and to be able to spend time with my nearest and dearest. (Even though a lot of them flew in from very far)."