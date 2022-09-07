See Shailene Woodley and Ansel Elgort’s Fault in Our Stars Reunion

Hazel and Gus are back.
Eights years after The Fault in Our Stars was released in theaters, the film's two stars Shailene Woodley and Ansel Elgort reunited to recreate another iconic cinematic moment.
On Sep. 6, Ansel, 28, posted a pic on Instagram of him lifting Shailene above his heard while the actress held a graceful swan pose in the air, a la Patrick Swayze and Jennifer Grey in the 1987 blockbuster Dirty Dancing. He captioned snap, "Clean dancing w Shai," along with an emoji of an Italian flag.
Immediately, the post's comment lit up with excitement from fans and friends, including Paris Hilton who dropped a smiling emoji with two red heart eyes.
Shailene, 30, later shared the photo on her own Instagram Stories.
In 2014's The Fault in Our Stars, Shailene and Ansel play Hazel Grace Lancaster and Augustus "Gus" Waters, two teen cancer patients who meet at a support group and fall in love.
The two also starred in the Divergent film series, appearing together onscreen in three films from 2014 to 2016. They previously reunited on the red carpet at the 2018 Met Gala, which was themed "Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination," where Shailene rocked a futuristic look by Ralph Lauren while Ansel went for a classic tux by the same designer.
Shailene previously opened up about how their longtime friendship has helped their on-screen chemistry, particularly in The Fault in Our Stars.
"There's something really beautiful about working with someone again and again and again, because the more you get to know somebody on a personal level, the more free you feel artistically," she told People in 2014. "I think that if Ansel and I hadn't known each other from Divergent, our relationship in this movie would not be what it is."
Despite their closeness, Ansel has insisted that their relationship hasn't been romantic.
"Me and Shailene have a really platonic relationship," he told Seventeen Magazine in 2015. "I've never once wanted her sexually, which is nice."
In the years since the film's release, Ansel has been accused of sexual assault, which he has denied, saying in 2020, "I have never and would never assault anyone."