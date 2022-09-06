The Duo Behind The Haunting of Hill House Promise a Mysterious New Series

This fall, get ready for a fright.
A scary new drama is coming to Netflix this spooky season. From Mike Flanagan and Trevor Macy—a.k.a. the producing duo behind the streamer's hit horror series The Haunting of Hill House and The Haunting of Bly Manor—the new show, titled The Midnight Club, follows a group of eight terminally ill teens who live in a hospice and tell each other horrifying, life-like stories.
But, of course, there's a twist: The group forms a pact, saying that the first of them to die will come back to haunt the club from beyond.
"That's a pretty big mystery—what happens after you die," Macy said in an interview with TV Guide published Sept. 5. "But we're going to take a crack at it."
But Macy and Flanagan have some help on their side: scream queen Heather Langenkamp, best known for her iconic Nightmare on Elm Street role, is set to play Dr. Georgina Stanton, the peculiar figure who runs the hospice.
"What kind of a person," Macy teased, "Would run this asylum?" Looks like we have one more mystery on our hands.
The series is adapted from a novel of the same name by Christopher Pike, an author who Macy said rose to prominence in between horror greats like R. L. Stine and Stephen King in 1990. He and Flanagan are also adapting Pike's sci-fi novel The Season of Passage into a movie.
In a trailer previously released on June 6, we get our first glimpse at the creepy facility—and its even creepier residents.
"To those before, to those after, to us now and to those beyond," the cast repeats in the trailer. "Seen or unseen. Here but not here." The Midnight Club also stars Samantha Sloyan, Zach Gilford and Igby Rigney.
Unlock the secrets behind these storytellers when The Midnight Club drops on Netflix Oct. 7.