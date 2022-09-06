The Duo Behind The Haunting of Hill House Promise a Mysterious New Series

Watch : Bridgerton, Euphoria & More! Favorite Binge-Worthy TV Shows

This fall, get ready for a fright.

A scary new drama is coming to Netflix this spooky season. From Mike Flanagan and Trevor Macy—a.k.a. the producing duo behind the streamer's hit horror series The Haunting of Hill House and The Haunting of Bly Manor—the new show, titled The Midnight Club, follows a group of eight terminally ill teens who live in a hospice and tell each other horrifying, life-like stories.

But, of course, there's a twist: The group forms a pact, saying that the first of them to die will come back to haunt the club from beyond.

"That's a pretty big mystery—what happens after you die," Macy said in an interview with TV Guide published Sept. 5. "But we're going to take a crack at it."

But Macy and Flanagan have some help on their side: scream queen Heather Langenkamp, best known for her iconic Nightmare on Elm Street role, is set to play Dr. Georgina Stanton, the peculiar figure who runs the hospice.

"What kind of a person," Macy teased, "Would run this asylum?" Looks like we have one more mystery on our hands.