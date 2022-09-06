Why Mindy Kaling Thinks She's Perceived as a "Spinster" for Having 2 Kids Without a Husband

Watch : Meghan Markle & Mindy Kaling Talk Pressures of Being Single

Mindy Kaling is prioritizing her happiness.

Speaking to Meghan Markle on the Sept. 6 episode of the Archetypes podcast, the co-creator of Netflix's Never Have I Ever got candid about how others might perceive her as an unmarried woman. Mindy told the Duchess that people "must" think of her as a spinster.

"I think, 'Oh, people probably don't think about me that much,' but it's like they do," Mindy said on the podcast. "And they do think of you in those terms."

Mindy—who is mom to Katherine, 4, and son Spencer, 23 months—also shared her worries of what being an unmarried woman with children might mean to her family in India.

"There's a whole Indian angle on it too—to choose to have your own children by yourself. I haven't been to India since I was 14 but you start thinking like what my relatives in India think about this," Mindy said. "Is this causing tremendous shame upon our family that I made this decision? I can make myself go crazy if I think too much about those things."