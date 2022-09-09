Every Single Time Zendaya Shut Down the Red Carpet With Her Iconic Fashion

Watch : Necessary Realness: "Euphoria" Hasn't Stopped DELIVERING

Without a doubt, Zendaya's name has become synonymous with fabulous fashion.

There's no denying that if the Euphoria actress is expected to walk the red carpet, she's the star everyone is waiting for. She's well-aware of it, too. Not only does she typically arrive fashionably late to events for a dramatic effect, but she always strikes powerful poses in front of the flashing cameras.

Because whether the former Disney Channel star is wearing an armored crop top in a hot pink liquid finish or turning heads in Beyoncé's 2003 purple cut-out Versace dress, it's safe to say her style evolution deserves all the awards.

And with the help of her longtime stylist Law Roach, Zendaya is likely to pull out all of the stops for the 2022 Emmy Awards, airing on Sept. 12 on NBC and Peacock.

After all, the 25-year-old made history with three of her nominations for Outstanding Lead Actress and Outstanding Original Music and Lyrics category for both "Elliot's Song" and "I'm Tired."

And, did we mention she is the first Black woman to be nominated for acting and songwriting in the same year?