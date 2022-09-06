JZD Launched an Exclusive Capsule Collection at Target & It's a Must-Shop This Latinx Heritage Month

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too at these prices. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

In case you weren't already aware, September marks the start of Latinx Heritage Month, or Hispanic Heritage Month. It's a time where we recognize and honor the achievements of the Latinx community and their influence on culture today. To celebrate Latinx Heritage Month, Target partnered with queer Latina-owned lifestyle brand, JZD, to launch an exclusive, limited time capsule collection featuring cute tees, sweatshirts, jewelry and more that were made to inspire.

"To be approached by Target as a Queer and Latina-owned business and see our collection in stores is a dream come true," Jennifer Serrano and Veronica Vasquez, the founders of JZD said in a release. "This collection was inspired by our journey to find our voices as Latinas in this country. The Crecer y Florecer and Corazón Latino pieces are inspired by the beauty of our community's growth while honoring our ancestors and their sacrifices. For us, the most important part of all of this, is to continue to create pieces that allows our community to feel represented and reminds us all of the beauty of our cultura."

The collection pieces for the whole family, and everything is pretty affordable at $25 or less. Be sure to check our JZD's exclusive capsule collection out today, as well the other offerings in Target's Latinx Heritage Month collection. See some of our top picks from the JZD collection below.